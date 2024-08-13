Greece, the body of a woman found in Patima Halandriou, one of the municipalities devastated by the fires that began on Sunday 11 August and are still ongoing

In the neighborhood of Patima Halandriou, on the outskirts of Vrilissiaone of the many Greek municipalities evacuated from Sunday to today, Tuesday 13 August, the corpse of a woman. He was found inside a commercial establishment damaged by one of the violent and unstoppable fires that are devastating the Hellenic peninsula in its north-eastern part, the area where it is located Athens and the region Attica. The woman appears to be in her sixties, but at the moment there is no news on who she could be. From Vrilissia they have been evacuated 70 thousand people. In all I am thousands displaced from villages, towns, municipalities and cities, including that of MarathonAccording to Fire Department spokesman Vassilios Vathrakogiannis, there is no longer a single active fire front in the region of Northeast Attica, which includes parts of Athens, while there are still “many localized active fires“, especially around the towns of Marathon and Penteli.

In North-Eastern Greece they are in action hundreds of firefighters who continue to fight the flames that, on Sunday afternoon, started from the village of Varnavasto 35 km east of Athens. From there, because of wind and droughtthe fire spread quickly and violently: Greek media speak of flames 25 meters high which form a wall of fire approximately long 30 kmaccording to what they report Ana And HandleTo fight the fires, Greece asked for help from Europe which responded with the France. In fact, a first contingent of 91 rescuers of civil security from Brignoles (Var, south-east) on board several firefighting vehicles heading towards Greece. They are about 180 firefighters and rescuers and 55 trucks sent as reinforcements in the hope of putting an end to this dramatic situation.