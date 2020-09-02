Greece from September 7 will open the border for Russian citizens. Reported by RIA News with reference to a joint statement by the ministers of the two countries.

According to the adopted document, up to 500 residents of Russia will be able to enter Greece per week. Upon arrival, they will be required to provide a negative PCR test for coronavirus and a hotel voucher. Russians will be able to fly to the country only through the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion.

Earlier it was reported that South Ossetia decided to open the border with Russia on September 15. President of the republic Anatoly Bibilov said that when opening it, one should take into account possible risks. He instructed the Ministry of Health to build up stocks of medicines and be ready to receive patients. Moldova also opened its borders to Russian citizens from September 1.

Russia resumed international flights on August 1. At the first stage, flights were carried out only from Moscow, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don. Later this list included Kazan, Kaliningrad, Novosibirsk. The countries with which flights recovered in the first place were Great Britain (London), Turkey (from August 1, Ankara and Istanbul, from August 10 – Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman) and Tanzania (Zanzibar island). In addition, the state border with Abkhazia was opened.