By Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou

ATHENS (Reuters) – Rescuers continued digging through rubble at the site of Greece’s worst train accident on Saturday but are expected to end the search operation later in the day.

At least 57 people were killed and dozens injured after a passenger train with more than 350 people on board collided with a freight train on the same track in central Greece on Tuesday.

The train, traveling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, was crowded with students returning from a long holiday.

The disaster triggered outpouring of anger and protests across the country, as well as a sharp focus on safety standards across the rail system.

A stationmaster in the nearby town of Larissa, who was on duty at the time of the accident, was charged this week with endangering lives and disrupting public transport. The stationmaster, who cannot be identified under Greek law, appeared before a judge on Saturday.

His lawyer, Stefanos Pantzartzidis, asked for another 24 hours to respond to the allegations, saying he requested more time after new information emerged about the case.

“We were not aware of this until recently,” he said, adding that the importance of the information was such that a delay was necessary. He wasn’t more specific.

Outside the courthouse, people placed flowers and candles.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s government has linked the disaster to human error. Rail workers’ unions also say poor safety systems and understaffing are common across the rail network.

Police said 54 bodies of 56 people reported missing by relatives had been identified so far – almost all through DNA testing as the crash was so violent. A 57th body has not been identified as no one has come forward so far to provide a DNA sample.

Grieving families pledged to seek justice.

“It’s a very difficult situation,” a relative told Greek radio Skai. “Let’s see how we’re going to act (legally), we’re not going to let anything go by, the families demand that they don’t go unpunished.”

The railway workers’ union has held 24-hour strikes since Wednesday. They extended the labor action by 48 hours on Friday, demanding a clear timetable from the government for implementing safety protocols.