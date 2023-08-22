Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Monday (21) during his visit to Greece that the Mediterranean country will join the effort to train Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets.

This collaboration comes at a crucial time, as the Netherlands and Denmark recently pledged to donate several units of the fighter jet to Ukraine.

In a joint statement with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Zelensky expressed his gratitude for Greece’s offer to participate in training Ukrainian F-16 pilots.

“We have an important result for the air coalition”, he said. “Thank you for the offer”, he added.

Training of Ukrainian pilots to operate the F-16 fighter jets will be coordinated by an 11-nation coalition and is scheduled to begin later this month, with pilots expected to complete their training in early 2024.

While specific details about the training program were not provided, officials have indicated that it will take place in Denmark and Romania.

Also during the meeting, Mitsotakis emphasized Greece’s unwavering commitment not to recognize Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories. He also strongly condemned war crimes committed by the Russian army during the conflict.

The Greek Prime Minister reiterated support for Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations and highlighted the historical and cultural ties shared between the two countries.

During the meeting, Zelensky thanked the Greek support and asked for help to guarantee the stability of the “grain corridor”. Russia’s withdrawal from the international grain export agreement overseen by the UN and Turkey has negatively impacted Ukraine’s shipping.

Greece, a key partner in shipping Ukrainian grain, has pledged to continue supporting Ukraine with humanitarian and military assistance.

This was Zelensky’s first time visiting Greece. The visit also takes place after the Ukrainian president will visit Sweden, Holland and Denmark.

The promise of Holland and Denmark to donate F-16 fighters to Ukraine took place this Sunday and met the request of Zelensky’s country that seeks to strengthen its defense capacity in the face of the Russian invasion.