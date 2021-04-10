Yorgos Karaivaz, a Greek crime journalist, was killed near his home in Athens by two men on motorcycles. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis requested this Saturday an agile investigation, already described as a “professional coup”. In the country, vandalism attacks on the media are common, but those against journalists are not frequent.

This Friday, April 9, in the south of Athens, two armed men on a motorcycle shot dead Yorgos Karaivaz, a prominent Greek journalist specializing in investigation and crimes. According to police, both of them surrounded him at his home in the city, killing him in the early afternoon. At the scene of the incident, at least 15 bullet casings were collected, according to a local official.

The victim, from a private network, was famous for her work covering police stories and law and order issues. It appears that Karaivaz was shot five to six times, mostly in the back, chest and head.

At the moment the reason for his death has not been reported, but the police consider that the murder was undoubtedly planned. “It was a professional coup,” said an official. According to local media, the investigation would focus on an execution carried out by hired killers.

Yorgos Karaivaz had not manifested a history of threats or persecution, he never pointed out harassment to the authorities or requested police protection.

The journalist, married and father of a 21-year-old son, had recently been investigated, after being accused of accepting money from a former criminal who was murdered in 2019.

Karaivaz himself had denied those claims and had recently written a series of articles pointing out corruption in law enforcement, a subject on which he was soon to testify.

Greek Prime Minister called for a swift investigation

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis asked the police on Saturday to speed up the investigation. “By express order (of the prime minister), the investigation will be accelerated to the maximum,” Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis told reporters.

“The murder shocked us all,” added spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni, reiterating that “the authorities are already investigating the case.” The death of the journalist has been condemned by many Greek political parties, journalists’ unions and European officials.

Karaivaz was “one of the most experienced reporters in this field and held in high esteem by his colleagues,” the Athens journalists’ union said in a statement.

For her part, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, reacted on Twitter as follows: “The murder of a journalist is a heinous and cowardly act. Europe represents freedom. And freedom of the press is perhaps the most sacred to all. Journalists must be able to work safely. “

Η δολοφονία ενός δημοσιογράφου είναι μια απεχθής, δειλή πράξη. Η Ευρώπη αντιπροσωπεύει την ελευθερία. Και η ελευθερία του τύπου ίσως είναι η πιο ιερή από όλες. Οι δημοσιογράφοι πρέπει να είναι σε θέση να εργάζονται με ασφάλεια. – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 9, 2021



In Greece, private media are often vandalized. However, attacks directly on journalists are rarer.

In 2010, Sokratis Giolias, an investigative journalist and blogger, was killed on the doorstep of his home in Athens. Then, his death was claimed by an extreme left group, although the police have not yet found the culprits. In July last year, the owner of a tabloid newspaper, Stefanos Chios, was also attacked with shots to the neck and chest, but survived.

With AFP, EFE and Reuters