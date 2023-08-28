Monday, August 28, 2023
Greece | Wildfires continue in northeastern Greece, more residents were evacuated on Sunday

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
20 people have been found dead in the Evros region since the wildfires started on Saturday last week.

Greek The work on extinguishing wildfires continued on Sunday for the ninth day in a row, reports news agency AFP.

The largest of the fire areas is located in the Evros region in the northeastern parts of the country near the border with Turkey. On Sunday, residents were evacuated in the Evros and Rhodope region.

The bodies of 20 people have been found in the Evros area after wildfires started in the area last Saturday. The dead are believed to be migrants who entered the country through neighboring Turkey.

The local border authorities fear that even more asylum seekers have remained in the area surrounded by fire.

Fires have also raged in the Dadia National Park in northeastern Greece and in the Parnitha mountain area near Athens.

According to AFP, the wildfire in the Evros area is the biggest wildfire in the EU this year.

