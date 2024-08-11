Greece | Wildfires are raging in Greece, a village near Athens was evacuated – “We expect the coming week to be very difficult”

Greece|The authorities have issued an evacuation order for five areas near Athens.

In Greece The residents of the village of Varnava, located near the capital Athens, had to leave their homes due to a wildfire that quickly spread on Sunday afternoon, reports news agency Reuters.

The heat and strong wind accelerated the spread of the fire.

More than 250 firefighters, 12 airplanes and seven helicopters have already participated in extinguishing the wildfire that broke out in the afternoon.

Reuters reports that the thick cloud of smoke caused by the wildfire is partly also hovering over Athens, which is located 35 kilometers from Varnava.

The authorities have issued an evacuation order for five areas.

Spokesperson for the Rescue Service Vassilis Vathrakogiannis told the local Skai TV channel that the fire has spread quickly due to stormy winds. According to him, even 25-meter flames have swallowed trees and bushes.

A wildfire also broke out in the city of Megara, west of Athens, over the weekend, but according to the authorities, it was brought under control by Sunday evening.

In many parts of Greece have been issued a wildfire warning for Sunday and Monday.

“We expect the beginning of the week to be very difficult,” the meteorologist Kostas Lagouvardos told Reuters.

“If the wildfire in Varnava is not brought under control during the night, we will be in trouble tomorrow.”

Minister responsible for handling the climate crisis and civil protection in Greece Vassilis Kikilias already announced on Saturday that the country’s army, police and volunteer rescuers are on alert until next Thursday.