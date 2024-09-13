Greek authorities have warned of the risk of “danger category 4” fires in areas in central and western parts of the country.

The Greek News Agency reported that Vassilis Kikilias, the Greek Minister of Climate Crisis Management and Civil Protection, called for the utmost caution, noting that the climatic conditions and high temperatures require caution against dangerous fires.

Greece has been hit by heat waves and forest fires this summer, as climate change has made extreme weather more frequent and severe.