Although France has practically won Group B with full victories and has already qualified for the German Euro 2024, the group still has a lot of interest because second place is highly contested. The Netherlands and Greece are playing to qualify for the Euro Cup, and although their match will not be the last in the group, it could be decisive in this fight. Below we leave you all the information about the match:
In which stadium is Greece vs Netherlands played?
City: Athens, Greece
Stadium: OPAP Arena
Date: Monday, October 16
Hour: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina and 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: Alejandro Hernández Hernández
VAR: José Luis Munuera Montero
How can you watch Greece vs Netherlands on television in Spain?
Uefa.tv
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Ireland
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Gibraltar
|
5-0 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Netherlands
|
Defeat 3-0
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
France
|
Defeat 1-0
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Ireland
|
2-1 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
France
|
Defeat 1-2
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Ireland
|
Victory 1-2
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Greece
|
3-0 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Italy
|
Defeat 2-3
|
UEFA Nations League
|
Croatia
|
Defeat 2-4
|
UEFA Nations League
Greece is being the big surprise of the group. Despite the fact that France is being unattainable, the Greeks have stood up in Group B and arrive with a chance of qualifying above the Netherlands for the final rounds of the group stage.
The positive fact for the Netherlands is that they reach this point having played one game less, and they also won the previous game against Greece 3-0, although the Greek fans will push to the end next Monday so that the result is not repeated.
Greece: Vlachodimos; Rota, Mavropanos, Hatzidiakos, Giannoulis; Bouchalakis, Bakasetas, Pelkas; Masouras, Fountas, Pavlidis.
Netherlands: Flekken; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Aké, Blind; Wieffer, Frenkie de Jong; Malen, Gakpo, Xavi Simons.
Greece 1-3 Netherlands. Even though Greece has had the option of leaving the Netherlands out of the Euro Cup until the last moment, the visitors simply have a better team and the warmth of the fans will not be enough to counteract it.
