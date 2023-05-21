Greece is competing today in general elections marked by the economy and complaints about the deterioration of the rule of law. For the first time in more than a decade, the three economic bailouts that the Greeks faced after the 2008 crisis did not occupy the center of the debates. Now, the government of the conservative New Democracy boasts of modernizing the country by digitizing the Administration and reducing unemployment to its lowest level (10.9%) since the start of the crisis. The left, however, emphasizes the cost of living, the stagnation of wages and the deterioration of the rule of law. There are serious accusations against the government for having spied on opposition leaders, soldiers, journalists and their own ministers.

A total of 9.9 million Greeks, out of a census of 10.4 million inhabitants, are called to the polls to choose the composition of a 300-seat Parliament. The New Democracy conservatives, led by the current prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, have been the favorites in the polls, with 32% of voting intentions, followed by the leftists of Syriza, with 26%, and the socialists of Pasok. , with 9%. However, the conservatives do not reach an absolute majority in the polls, leading the Greeks to return to the polls in July if a coalition government is not formed.

Margalidis Trapalis, a 67-year-old retiree, shows up at 9:00 a.m. (8:00 a.m. in mainland Spain) at school 151 in the central Athenian neighborhood of Metaxourgeio: “They are all wretches, except Mitsotakis. With him, defense and economy have improved, the most important thing”. Along the same lines, 65-year-old Tasoula Panagiota, also a pensioner, smiles as she says: “Mitsotakis needs four more years to finish his work.” That has been a central argument of the conservative campaign.

Less than three months have passed since Greece suffered a train crash that killed 57 people on February 28. The country’s deadliest rail accident sparked mass protests against deteriorating public services and the biggest general strike in a decade. But the electoral effect of those mobilizations, promoted by the youth and followed by the left formations, remains to be seen.

The leader of the leftist Syriza party, Alexis Tsipras, in the center of the image, at a polling station in Athens during election day on May 21, 2023. ARIS MESSINIS (AFP)

The young couple formed by Markos Veleta (31) and Elesa Kagliakouda (28) appeared at nine in the morning at school 54 in Metaxourgeio. The rest of the day they will work on private television, precisely covering election day. They lean towards the leftists of Syriza. Markos reasons: “In four years [2015 a 2019] Tsipras had no time for anything, we would need to give him another chance.” Elesa adds: “Now our salary runs out on the 15th. Our generation needs opportunities that Mitsotakis is not going to offer.”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Another young man, Lefteris Exarkos, 22, an architecture student, is convinced that Mitsotakis will win, even though it is the last thing he would want. He has voted first thing in the public school 54 of Metaxourgeio. And he has opted for the MeRA25 party, the formation of former leftist minister Yanis Varoufakis, who left Syriza after signing the third European bailout for Greece, in 2015. Lefteris rejects the possibility that Varoufakis agrees with Tsipras, even if their votes add up to throw the right wing out of power.

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. local time and will close at 7:00 p.m. The Ministry of the Interior expects to have more than 80% of the results before midnight. The elections are held in accordance with the proportional system approved by Syriza in 2016. In the event that no party obtains an absolute majority, as the polls predict, and a government coalition cannot be formed, there will probably be new elections on July 2. And then, the electoral law approved in 2020 by the conservative majority will be applied, which foresees recovering the bonus of up to 50 seats for the list with the most votes, in a system known as “reinforced proportional”.

Konstantinos Filipidis, an 87-year-old retired chemical engineer who longs for the good old days of Pasok, explains why he opts for the socialist party: “Syriza is not the real left, the communists are carcas and MeRA25 is even worse.” Filipidis is convinced that if Andreas [Papandreu, el histórico líder socialista]were alive “would devastate”.

Evgenia Evriki, 70, celebrates that there are so many different ballots. “That means that we no longer live in a dictatorship,” she says. She goes to school 42 in Metaxourgeio. She opts for the left, although she claims that she will decide her vote until the last minute, in front of the ballot box. “My parents died belonging to the same party all their lives. But that seems silly to me.”

Voting is in person and mandatory and young people who turn 17 in 2023 may participate in the elections. In the last general elections, in 2019, New Democracy (158 deputies) won, followed by Syriza (86), the socialists of Pasok, who concurred with the name of Kinal (22), the Communist Party of Greece (15), the ultranationalists of the Greek Solution (10) and MeRA25, the party of former left-wing minister Yanis Varoufakis (9 seats). The minimum percentage threshold to access Parliament is 3% of the votes.

An 85-year-old woman who prefers not to be quoted by name is reluctant to reveal her vote as she heads to her polling station in the Metaxourgeio neighborhood. From her neck hangs a gold crucifix. A few minutes later, as she leaves school, she admits in a whisper: “I voted for the Communist Party.”

The economy and the rule of law, under debate

The Executive has insisted during the campaign that it has far exceeded the management of the bailouts, the covid-19 pandemic and the energy crisis derived from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 10 years ago the unemployment rate reached its peak, exceeding 27%. Today it is the lowest in recent decades, 10.9%. The opposition, however, focused on the cost of living, the wiretapping scandal and increased police repression of students.

The eavesdropping scandal erupted when the leader of the Greek socialist party (Pasok), Nikos Andrulakis, revealed in the summer of 2021 that he had received an SMS on his phone with a link that, if he had clicked on it, would have landed him on the internet. networks of the Predator spy program. Following Andrulakis’s complaint, it emerged that the secret services had spied on journalists, politicians, high-ranking soldiers and even their own ministers. That did not prevent Mitsotakis from overcoming in January, thanks to his absolute majority, a motion of no confidence presented in Parliament by Syriza.

Despite the fact that the left of Syriza has had an impact on the deterioration of democracy, immigration policies have gone relatively unnoticed during the electoral campaign, until the publication of a video by The New York Times The last friday. It shows images of hot expulsions of migrants, including children and babies. The Executive always denied that the emigrants were expelled without legal proceedings. Mitsotakis chose during the campaign to promote his immigration policy. He even traveled on Friday, May 12, to the island of Lesbos, one of the places with the highest influx of asylum seekers. There he began his speech by demanding “the most enthusiastic applause” for the Greek Coast Guard, as an explicit defense of his immigration policy.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.