Massive fires are hitting Greece. The one near Corinth is very large. According to the mayor of Loutraki municipality, 1,200 children were evacuated from their summer camp sites following a forest fire in the locality, which is located about 4km northeast of Corinth. Other big fires in Kouvaras, about 50 kilometers east of Athens. Greece is recovering from a four-day heat wave that eased over the weekend.



02:12