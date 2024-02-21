MMore tourists than ever before spent their vacation in Greece last year. The Greek central bank announced on Wednesday that, according to preliminary information, more than 32.7 million people visited the country in 2023 – despite the sometimes very high temperatures and fires. In 2019, before the corona pandemic, 31.3 million tourists were counted.

Revenue also rose sharply by more than 20 percent to 20.5 billion euros. In 2019, sales in the tourism industry amounted to 18.15 billion euros.

Greece was hit by a heat wave last summer, with temperatures reaching up to 46 degrees Celsius in some areas. On the popular holiday islands of Rhodes and Corfu, tens of thousands of residents and tourists had to be brought to safety from fires in July. In August there was a fire in the Evros region on the border with Turkey. A total of 26 people died in the fires.



Kiotari, Rhodes: The forest fires of last summer partly reached the holiday hotels.

:



Image: dpa



Vacationers in Greece came primarily from Germany (4.7 million) and France (1.8 million). According to the information, the number of tourists from EU countries rose by almost 16 percent to 19.6 million.