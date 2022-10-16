Sunday, October 16, 2022
Greece | Two people died in the floods in Crete

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 16, 2022
in World Europe
0

Heavy rains quickly flooded Crete on Saturday.

Two people have died in floods on Greece’s largest island, Crete, rescuers said on Sunday.

It started to rain heavily in Crete on Saturday morning. The heaviest rains hit the popular tourist destination of Agia Pelagia, near Heraklion, the capital of Crete.

Cars were partially submerged near the shore in Sitia, Crete. Picture: Efi Tzavolaki / Reuters

The rescuers found a 50-year-old man trapped in his car on Saturday. On Sunday, the body of a 49-year-old woman was found in the sea. Both those who died were on their way to work in Heraklion.

Several homes were evacuated from under the rapidly rising floodwaters.

Residents walk through the muddy streets of Agia Pelagia, Crete on Saturday. Picture: AFP

The floods washed cars into the sea, and the flood water destroyed at least 15 shops or restaurants.

