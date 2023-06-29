ATHENS. Alexis Tsipras has resigned from his position as Syriza party secretary, as he announced at a press conference from the Zappeion building in Athens. “There are crucial moments in which fundamental decisions have to be made,” said Tsipras. “The time has come to open a new cycle.”

The announcement comes after the clear defeat recorded by the main left-wing party in the parliamentary elections on June 25, in which Syriza obtained 17% of the vote.