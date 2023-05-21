Greece | Tsipras is trying to return to power, Prime Minister Mitsotakis is burdened by a train wreck

Mitsotakis campaigned his term on economic growth, but according to Tsipras, it has not helped ordinary citizens.

In Greece will be voted on today in the parliamentary election, where the sitting conservative prime minister is competing Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his challenger Alexis Tsipras from the left-wing Syriza party.

Mitsotakis, who represents the New Democracy party, has campaigned especially on Greece’s economic growth and the return of tourism after the pandemic years. He has promised that financial stability will continue if he is elected.

At the same time, however, his popularity has been weakened by the disastrous train accident in February and the rising prices due to inflation.

Greek 57 people died in the worst railway accident in history. On Tuesday, relatives of the victims of the train accident announced that they have sued Prime Minister Mitsotakis and other Greek authorities and ministers over the train accident.

The station manager who directed the trains onto the same track is in custody. He is suspected of causing death and causing public danger, among other things. The station master can even get a life sentence.

The investigation of the train accident has revealed serious deficiencies in rail traffic safety. According to the investigation, for example, many recently hired station managers have not completed the basic safety training required for the position.

Researchers have pointed the finger of blame at the state railway company, which owns the country’s railway network. According to them, the company had insufficiently trained critical personnel.

Tsipras served as prime minister in 2015–2019. He lost the 2019 election to Mitsotakis, when Syriza’s promises to cut Greece’s debts had quickly collided with reality amid the EU’s demands for debt discipline.

Now Tsipras has campaigned with the message that Greece’s economic growth has not benefited ordinary citizens. Many wage earners have had difficulty making ends meet amid the rising cost of living.

There are almost ten million eligible voters in the elections.

In the Greek elections, this year too, those who turn 17 can vote, i.e. the youngest of the voting age are 16. That’s why both candidates have tried to win young people to their side in their campaigning. Young voters are especially worried about high unemployment rates.