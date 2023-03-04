Clashes broke out today between the police and demonstrators who took to the streets to protest the train disaster that caused at least 57 deaths in the country. What began as a peaceful protest in Athens and the central city of Larissa, near where trains collided, turned violent as face-covered protesters hurled fireworks and stones at police. Thousands of protesters, mostly young people, had taken to the streets in the cities to vent their anger. Police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the crowd. Railway workers across the nation went on strike on Friday for the second consecutive day to protest the condition of Greek railways.