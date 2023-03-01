Greece, train collision: at least 32 dead and 85 injured

At least 32 dead and 85 injured, of which 25 in serious condition: this is the dramatic balance of a train accident that took place in the central region of Greece.

According to what was reconstructed in the night between Tuesday 28 February and Wednesday 1 March, a passenger train, departing from Athens and bound for Thessaloniki, with 350 passengers on board collided with a freighter not very far from the city of Larissa.

Three carriages derailed, while one caught fire. Dozens of police officers and about 40 firefighters rushed to the scene. “We are proceeding in very difficult conditions due to the severity of the collision between the two convoys,” said fire brigade spokesman Vassilis Varthakoyiannis.

#Greece #Preliminary at least 16 people failing and at least 85 injuries after a collision between trains of passengers and loads. At the moment se sabe de varios vagones del tren de pasajeros se descarrilaron y al menos tres se incendiaron. pic.twitter.com/stTLarlvrt — news 10 (@news10gt) March 1, 2023

“We have experienced something very shocking. I’m not injured, but I’m stained with the blood of the other people who were injured next to me,” one of the passengers told the newspaper. Protothema.

🇬🇷 | NOW – The number of deaths undergoes at least 32 people between passengers and cargo trains in Greece; more than 85 heridos. pic.twitter.com/S7nEG3NAHj — ALERT RD 🇩🇴 Y EL 🗺️ (@AlertasRD) March 1, 2023

According to what was reported by the governor of the region Konstantinos Agorastor, the collision between the two trains was “very strong” so as to “almost completely” destroy the first two carriages of one of the trains involved in the dramatic accident.