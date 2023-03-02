Protests in Greece after the train crash that claimed the lives of 43 people, according to a balance still considered provisional. In addition to yesterday evening’s clashes in Athens between demonstrators and the police in front of the Hellenic Train headquarters, protests and demonstrations also took place in Thessaloniki and in the city of Larissa, near the site of the head-on collision between the two trains, a freight train and a passenger train, due to what Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called “a tragic human error”.

Read also