Absolute majority in Greece, Mitsotakis premier. Among the electoral promises are wage increases and the fight against inflation

No twists: i conservatives by Kyriakos Mitsotakis won an absolute majority in the Greek elections allowing the leader to obtain a new mandate as head of government. New Democracy (ND), in power since 2019 at the end of last May, obtained 40.55% of the votes, more than double that of his main opponent, the left party of former prime minister Alexis Tsipras, Syriza, which had already suffered a heavy defeat in the previous vote last month when, however, ND’s victory was not enough to guarantee a majority.

