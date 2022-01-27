Friday, January 28, 2022
Greece Thousands of farmed fish freeze to death due to Greek snowstorm: "The devastation is huge"

January 27, 2022
The dead fish are estimated to weigh a total of about 50,000 pounds.

Thousands of farmed fish died earlier this week in the city of Igoumenitsa in northwestern Greece, according to Reuters.

The fish were found dead in a shallow coastal basin at Lake Drepanoj on Tuesday. It is known that the temperature of the fish pool had dropped during the snowstorm near the freezing point, which fish accustomed to the mild climate could not withstand.

“The devastation is huge,” commented the local fish farmer Ioannis Ouzounoglou To Reuters.

A video of the case can be viewed in the context of this article.

Fish farmer Ioannis Ouzounoglou collected frost-dead fish in Igoumenitsa on Wednesday. Picture: GIANNIS FLOULIS

Snowstorm punished southern and central Europe on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, a thick layer of snow covered, among other things, Athens, the capital of Greece, where heavy snowfalls are relatively rare. In parts of Greece and Athens, temperatures dropped to −14 degrees during the night between Monday and Tuesday.

