Greece | The strict immigration policy will continue: The boat accident that happened before the election does not threaten the victory of the leading party

Greeks are said to be longing for economic stability, which eats away at the popularity of the main challenger, Syriza.

in Greece parliamentary re-elections will be held on June 25.

The elections are organized because the country’s prime minister has been in charge Kyriakos Mitsotakis refused a coalition government.

Mitsotáki’s New Democracy party already won the May elections, but was five seats short of an absolute majority.

Based on opinion polls and the new election law, victory seems certain.

News agency Reuters and news media Politico according to Uusi Demokratia, which represents the moderate right-wing party, leads opinion polls with a majority of around 42 percent.

The main opponent, the left-wing Syriza party, is significantly behind. In polls, about 20 percent of voters support the party.

The new democracy is expected to get the absolute majority it wants, because according to the new electoral law, the party that wins the elections will be rewarded with up to 50 additional seats.

A new democracy -party’s popularity is mainly explained by economic reasons and the collapse of Syriza’s popularity, they say Politico the experts interviewed.

Voters were disappointed with Syriza’s actions after it came to power in the 2015 elections. German media According to DW the voters were particularly upset by the party’s reversal of economic discipline.

In addition, the left is fragmented, as other left-wing parties have not wanted to ally with Syriza.

Syriza has also failed to take advantage of several factors that threatened the status of New Democracy, such as the destruction in February train wreck or last year’s spying scandal.

“Syriza trusted [kampanjoinnissa] hate, and after so many years of economic crisis and pandemic, people wanted stability”, political analyst Petros Ioannidis told Politico about the spring election results.

Mitsotákis has campaigned strongly on protecting the economy. The government is expected to be favorable to investors, and the party has also promised reforms in, for example, healthcare and education.

News agency According to AFP, the migrant boat accident that happened during the election is not expected to significantly affect the election result.

On June 14, the worst boat accident since 2016 took place in the Mediterranean Sea, about 80 kilometers from Pylos in Greece.

104 people were rescued from the ship and 82 people on board were confirmed dead. The actual number of victims is estimated to be more than 600.

The Greek authorities have been accused of neglecting rescue efforts and of incorrect information. Demonstrations criticizing the actions of the authorities were participated in, for example, all over Greece of the Financial Times involving thousands of people.

Syriza also attacked the Coast Guard in its campaign. According to an expert interviewed by Reuters, this turns against the left party.

“[Kiistely] has benefited New Democracy, because Syriza’s first reaction was to raise suspicions about the coast guard, while New Democracy has shown itself as a defender of the borders,” election analyst Apostolos Pistolas said according to Reuters.

Elections after that, strict immigration practices can be expected to continue. Mitsotákis is bragged in the spring that the number of “illegal immigrants” dropped by 90 percent.

Anti-immigration voices will increase in the parliament possibly also through the extreme nationalist and religious Niki party, experts tell Politico.

In polls, its support has approached the necessary three percent.