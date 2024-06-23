Greece | The six-day work week becomes a reality in Greece – “A long way to catch up with the rest of Europe”

Greece|According to OECD statistics, Greece already has the most jobs in the entire EU region. The change only applies to certain sectors.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Greece is making a six-day working week possible in certain sectors. The working week could be 48 hours instead of the previous 40 hours. From the sixth working day, 40% more salary is paid. According to statistics, more work is already being done in Greece than in other EU countries.

Labor legislation the reform is making a six-day working week possible in Greece from the beginning of next month, the German media reported, among other things Deutsche Welle (DW).

The law only affects certain sectors, such as industry and companies operating around the clock. For example, the tourism and restaurant industries cannot switch to a six-day work week.

According to the new law, the working week could be 48 hours in the future instead of the previous 40 hours. From the sixth working day, 40 percent more salary than usual would be paid.

Companies must make a separate notification to the authorities in order to switch to a six-day work week.

Greek Proto Theme – newspaper, many 24-hour companies have previously had problems planning work shifts in accordance with the law, and in many companies the sixth working day has already been done, but in the dark.

The new labor legislation also changes practices in relation to probationary periods, overtime and retraining, among other things.

Negotiations about the six-week working week in Greece will in the future be between the employee and the employer. In Greece, arrangements related to working hours are often not negotiated by trade unions, especially in SMEs.

A researcher from the German SWP Research Institute interviewed by Deutsche Welle by Jens Bastian according to many Greek workers may face a six-week working week if they do not want to change jobs

An Athenian lawyer interviewed by DW Emmanouil Savoidakis says that numerous companies have already contacted to negotiate a six-day work week.

According to Savoidakis, sectors suffering from labor shortages and strongly seasonal sectors have been particularly interested.

However, the six-week working week is not expected to be a silver bullet for the structural problems of the Greek economy, such as low wages and large emigration. In many other European countries, the direction is rather towards a shorter working week.

“Greece still has a long way to go to catch up with the rest of Europe. Saturday work is rather a step in the other direction,” says Bastian.

In Greece the introduction of a six-day work week has been glimpsed before. When the Greek economic crisis was at its worst more than ten years ago, many of Greece’s biggest lenders demanded that the country take all possible measures to improve the economy.

Now the Greek economy is on the rise again. The European Commission estimates that Greece’s GDP will grow by 2.2 percent this year and 2.3 percent next year, which is more than the EU average.

It is done in Greece OECD statistics including more jobs than in other EU countries. According to the OECD, an average of 1,886 hours were worked in Greece in 2022, while the EU average was 1,571.

In Finland, the corresponding number was 1,498, which is the seventh lowest in the EU. The least, 1,341 hours in 2022, was worked in Germany.