Greece | The Prime Minister’s conservative party getting more than half of the parliamentary seats

New parliamentary elections were held in Greece on Sunday, just over a month after the previous ones.

in Greece of the sitting prime minister in the parliamentary elections held on Sunday Kyriakos Mitsotakis The New Democracy conservative party is getting more than half of the country’s parliamentary seats. According to AFP, Mitsotakis has already declared himself the election winner.

When more than 90 percent of the votes were counted on Sunday evening, Mitsotakis’s party was promised more than 40 percent of the votes and 158 seats in the 300-seat parliament.

The left-wing party Syriza was getting the second most votes, and according to Sunday evening’s count, the number of votes for it was less than 18 percent.

In the previous elections held about a month ago, none of the parties got a majority in the country’s parliament.

In May the elections held were won by Mitsotakis’s party. Syriza came second. Mitsotakis decided to hold new elections when none of Greece’s three ruling parties expressed a desire to form a coalition government.

Now, out of the 300 seats in the parliament, 250 seats will be distributed according to the vote shares of the parties that exceeded the three percent vote threshold. In addition, the largest party gets 50 additional seats.

Mitsotakis has campaigned especially on Greece’s economic growth and the return of tourism after the pandemic years. His popularity has been weakened by rising prices due to inflation and the train accident that took place in February, which claimed the lives of 57 people.