September 17, 2023
Greece | The Prime Minister called natural disasters a war in peacetime, allocated 300 million euros for combating them

September 17, 2023
in World Europe
Greece has experienced record rainfall and wildfires in recent months.

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the natural disasters that plagued the country as a war in peacetime and announced additional funding of 300 million euros to combat the effects of climate change.

“During two weeks, we have experienced the worst wildfire and the worst floods in our history,” said Mitsotakis.

World Meteorological Organization WMO said Storm Daniel, which raged in Greece last week, caused record rainfall. In some places, the daily rainfall was equivalent to about one and a half years of rain. Twenty people died in the floods.

At the turn of August and September, the largest wildfire in the European Union’s recorded history raged in Dadia National Park in Greece. During this year, a total of more than 120,000 hectares of land has burned in Greece.

According to the EU Commission’s assessment, climate change has significantly affected the Mediterranean region in recent decades. The effects are expected to worsen.

