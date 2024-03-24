Greece | The opposition accuses the government of manipulating the evidence of the train accident a year ago

In February of last year, 57 people died in a collision between a passenger train and a freight train near the city of Larissa.

In Greece opposition parties on Sunday accused the country's government of manipulating evidence to influence public opinion about the train accident more than a year ago.

In February of last year, 57 people died in a collision between a passenger train and a freight train near the city of Larissa. After the accident, the government released tampered tapes of the train crew's conversations to the media, which it considered to be bogus, to reinforce the public opinion that the accident was caused by human error.

The editing of the tapes was revealed by the To Vima weekly on Sunday. The tape that spread after the accident shows how the station master gives the train driver permission to pass. Contrary to what the recording suggests, the permit is not given to the accident train, but to the train that passed before it, which was not involved in the accident.

It is not known who had tampered with the tapes. According to To Vima newspaper, the recordings had been accessed by outsiders, even though they were supposed to be used only by accident investigators.

The Greek government said on Sunday that the newspaper's information was baseless. For example, the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared that while the investigation was still ongoing, everything indicated that the accident was caused by human error.

Opposition intends to submit a motion of no confidence in the government. The government has a majority of seats in parliament, so it can survive a possible vote of confidence.

More than 30 authorities and railway workers are indicted in connection with the accident. The trial is expected to begin in June.

In addition to the police investigation, the government commissioned a parliamentary investigation into the accident, where it did not find the politicians responsible. According to the opposition, key witnesses were not heard in the government's investigation.

Greece's railway network has been dilapidated for decades due to poor maintenance and management and outdated rolling stock.