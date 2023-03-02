“I made a mistake and sent the passenger train on the same line as the commercial one coming from Katerini.” There could be no heavier, more tragic, more dramatic and impotent words than those of the station master of Larissa, northeastern Greece, announcing to the world that he was the cause of a massacre by mistake.

Dead: 38 people. But the balance is entirely provisional, there are over 60 missing. Wounded: 130, 57 in intensive care, including a six and a half month old baby. And an unspecified number of missing people who were crushed between the fire and the plates. The worst train accident in the history of Greece, the collision at 150 kilometers per hour between an Intercity 62 and a train carrying goods, on Tuesday evening at midnight, was allegedly caused by the human factor. A mistake, perhaps negligence, coupled with an outdated and inadequate railway system. Just the wrong color: green light, red light. Something went wrong in the controls, the station master gave the go-ahead for both vehicles to pass.

At the height of the town of Tempes, the two trains launched like bullets on the rail at speeds impossible to stop and found themselves facing each other on the same track.

The man was arrested, while the Minister of Transport, Kostas Karamanlis, resigned in tears. Prime Minister Mitsotakis announced three days of mourning and, in his evening declarations, pointed the finger at the railway employee: “Everything shows that the drama is unfortunately mainly due to tragic human errors”. And again, «we will work to ensure that this never happens again. We will stand by the families of the victims.” The investigators are carrying out the surveys, the black box and the transcripts of the movements will clarify the responsibilities, because there was no track exchange.

But everything that will be said afterwards will be a cold chronicle of the accident, and judicial chronicle. Greece now mourns her dead, and comes to terms with apocalyptic scenes. The passenger train was traveling from Athens to Thessaloniki with 342 people on board and ten staff members. Two-thirds of it housed university students, who returned home after the Greek Orthodox Lent holiday. The freight train was heading in the opposite direction, from Thessaloniki to Larissa, and was almost there. Roubini Leontari, head of forensic medicine at the Larissa hospital, tells of the charred corpses recovered and gives a plastic image of the catastrophe: “Some bodies are completely unrecognizable, most of them are boys”. Of the first carriages, 1 and 2, almost nothing is left. They were pulverized by the impact, caught fire reaching temperatures of 1200-1500 degrees. Hot iron, death trap, and desperation of those who tried to escape. “The cables exploded, the fire was immediate, not even the time to understand that we were surrounded by fire,” he told the Greek newspaper Kathimerini Stergios Minesis, 28, survived the crash. The victims were thrown 40 meters away on impact. Forty ambulances arrived to help the wounded. Instead, 150 firefighters tried to pull the dead out of the sheets, with 17 vehicles and four cranes, to unravel the tangle of wagons that had got stuck together. Not even they were able to enter, to cut the metal plates.

A passenger traveling at the rear of the train gives an idea of ​​what it means to be thrown from one side of the carriage to the other: «I felt the train shaking, then I saw it capsize. I managed to get out and went in front: the vehicle was bent at 90°, lying down, half suspended in the flames. There were five injured people in front of my eyes.’ The crash caused a massacre up to the third carriage. The total number of victims could rise to 100. “People emerged like zombies, covered in blood,” says Yiannis Goulas, director of the emergency services of Thessaly.

Among the many messages of solidarity, that of Pope Francis also arrived in Athens.

The trade unions in the sector denounced that the tragedy could have been avoided. The extra-parliamentary group Antarsya, together with other left-wing formations, yesterday organized a sit-in outside the Hellenic Train offices in Athens, which ended in clashes with the police and tear gas.

Under accusation there is not only the alleged perpetrator, the station master. Greece had been referred on February 15 to the European Court of Justice for failing to fulfill its obligations on the creation of a single European railway area. But, despite the exchange of letters with the Commission, the national authorities have not yet signed and published the contractual agreement with Ose, the railway infrastructure manager in the country. Inefficiency, carelessness, delays, in a rail transport system, say the Greek trade unions, poorly automated and without adequate safety measures, so much so that it is unable to compensate for the human error of a single station master.