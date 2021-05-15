Greece The far-right MEP was extradited from Belgium to Greece, where he is imprisoned

In Greece, the court has declared the neo-Nazi party the Golden Dawn criminal organization.

Greek MEP and neo-Nazi party Member of the founding members of the Golden Dawn Ioannis Lagos was extradited on Saturday to Greece, where he is imprisoned. According to the news agency Reuters.

Lagos, 48, was arrested at the end of April after the European Parliament had voted in favor of removing his indictment. An international arrest warrant had been issued for Lagos, as he had been sentenced in Greece to 13 years in prison for leading a criminal organization.

Greek law declared The Golden Dawn became a criminal organization last October and condemned its leaders to long prison terms. Lagos left for Brussels on the same day the verdict was pronounced.