Friday, January 12, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Greece | Tass: A powder letter from Finland arrived at the Russian Embassy in Athens

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 12, 2024
in World Europe
0
Greece | Tass: A powder letter from Finland arrived at the Russian Embassy in Athens

According to the embassy, ​​there has been no danger from the letters.

Russian news agency A cup According to the Russian embassy in Athens, a letter containing an unidentified powder has been sent from Finland.

According to the news agency, the local authorities are investigating the incident. The embassy said that the letter has not caused any danger to the employees of the embassy.

According to Tassi, the Russian diplomat at the embassy said that the letter came from Finland.

Ilta-Sanom according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland has no information or comment on the matter.

#Greece #Tass #powder #letter #Finland #arrived #Russian #Embassy #Athens

See also  Football Bayern Munich drops sensationally from the Champions League - a Spanish town the size of Porvoo overthrows a giant
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
US attack on Yemen raises risk of Gaza conflict spreading

US attack on Yemen raises risk of Gaza conflict spreading

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result