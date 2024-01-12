Greece | Tass: A powder letter from Finland arrived at the Russian Embassy in Athens

According to the embassy, ​​there has been no danger from the letters.

Russian news agency A cup According to the Russian embassy in Athens, a letter containing an unidentified powder has been sent from Finland.

According to the news agency, the local authorities are investigating the incident. The embassy said that the letter has not caused any danger to the employees of the embassy.

According to Tassi, the Russian diplomat at the embassy said that the letter came from Finland.

Ilta-Sanom according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland has no information or comment on the matter.