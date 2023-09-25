Syriza primaries in Greece: here’s who the new leader Kasselakis is

A former Goldman Sachs trader at the helm of the left-wing party which until a few years ago was the symbol of the fight against Brussels and the banks. This also happens in Greece, where he has arrived at the head of Syriza Stefanos Kasselakis in place of Alexis Tsipras. Kasselakis is in fact the surprise winner of the primaries of the party that had challenged the troika, only to largely conform once the elections were won.

But this time the elections, last JuneMitsotakis’ right won and Syriza decided to change leadership after a more than disappointing result. Not only did she lose in the last elections, but she also failed to worry Mitsotakis. Kasselakis won the primaries, 35 year old former Goldman Sachs trader, who within a month, emerged from political obscurity to lead Greece’s main opposition group. Kasselakis announced his arrival at the end of August, posting a four-minute video on his social media channels in which he promised to “build the Greek dream”.

With limited political experience, Kasselakis used his business career to position himself as a candidate to defeat Prime Minister Mitsotakis. Yet he has a connection with a world political leader. And also important, given that he spent time volunteering for then-Senator Joe Biden for the 2008 Democratic presidential primaries, which were later won by Barack Obama. Kasselakis he has been outspoken on LGBTQ rights in Greece and is in a civil union with his American partner Tyler McBeth, making him the first openly gay Syriza leader.

Educated at the University of Pennsylvania in the US, Kasselakis worked for Goldman Sachs before starting his own shipping company. Kasselakis has relied on social media channels to raise his profile, on which his dog Farlie, has become a familiar face. Until recently he resided in the United States and among the languages ​​he speaks fluently are English, German, French and Spanish.

He replaces the former prime minister Tsipras, who resigned as head of Syriza in June after the party’s poor election results. Tsipras led Syriza to victory in the 2015 election and governed through the turbulent financial crisis until he was ousted by Mitsotakis in the 2019 general election, but remained party leader until this summer. The narrative arc of Kasselakis’ meteoric rise is described as cinematic in nature.

He won on a platform in which he promised to focus on increasing government spending on education, on replacing compulsory military service with a professional armyon the separation of church and state and on the defense of homosexual rights. And he beat it all Efi Achtsioglou, 38 years old, lawyer and former Minister of Labor, who was considered an overwhelming favorite on the eve. According to many Greek analysts, the very tough campaign for the primaries may not work in favor of Kasselakis, who has antagonized the base in favor of his rival.

The problem is also that Achtsioglou has a group of loyalists in parliament and can therefore enjoy strong roots in the territory, unlike Kasselakis who almost seems like an alien gliding to lead the main Greek opposition party. It remains to be understood how he will do it. During his election campaign, every aspect of Kasselakis’ personal life was scrutinized by the media, which focused on his lifestyle, his way of dressing, his gym and his eating habits.

The press talked about the healthy omelets Kasselakis ate for breakfast, her morning walks with her husband and their dog Farley, and the sleeveless shirts she wore to the gym, before changing into clean white shirts—with the sleeves rolled up, of course. But Kasselakis has avoided interviews and his political positions are far from clear. Perhaps this is precisely why she won the primaries. Voters, tired of the past and present, preferred a leap into the unknown. Will it be enough to call into question the leadership of the country?

