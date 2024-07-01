Former Greek Prime Minister Samaras: EU is concerned about billions spent on Ukraine

The population in the European Union (EU) countries is concerned about the billions that governments are spending on military aid to Ukraine. This was stated by MP, former Prime Minister of Greece Antonis Samaras during his speech at the presentation of the book “The Secret Files of Karamanlis”, reports Athens Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA).

According to him, this is also reflected in the elections to the European Parliament: people vote not based on their ideas about the common future of the union, but on national criteria, whether to approve or disapprove of their government.

“The turnout in European elections – even if it is always lower than in national elections – is of particular importance. Because Europe is now involved in a kind of military confrontation between Russia and the West,” the parliamentarian noted.

Samaras stressed that EU citizens do not feel that their future will depend on the outcome of this confrontation. “On the contrary, concerns are growing every day about whether it is worth spending billions on military support for Ukraine. Especially at a time when diplomatic efforts by their leaders to resolve the crisis peacefully are becoming less and less,” he said.

Earlier, Samaras called the results of the European elections a revolt of the people. At the same time, in his opinion, the EU is experiencing an unprecedented deficit of leaders and a lack of great personalities.