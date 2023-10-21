Saturday, October 21, 2023
Greece | S&P restored Greece's credit rating to investment grade

October 21, 2023
The company justified its decision with the significant progress it says Greece has made in solving its economic challenges.

Credit scorer S&P has restored Greece’s credit rating to investment grade for the first time since 2010. The company reported the matter on Friday local time and justified its decision with the significant progress it says Greece has made in solving its economic challenges.

S&P raises the country’s long-term and short-term foreign and local currency credit ratings to BBB-/A-3. Before this, the rating was BB+/B.

His decision with this, S&P is the first of the three major US credit rating agencies to raise Greece’s credit rating from so-called speculative to investment grade.

“Significant progress has been made in correcting Greece’s economic and fiscal imbalances since the 2009-2015 debt crisis,” S&P said, underlining that public finances are improving thanks to stabilization efforts.

S&P expects the Greek government to achieve a basic surplus of at least 1.2 percent of GDP this year. This clearly exceeds the target. In addition, the credit rating agency expects the primary surplus to grow to 2.3 percent of GDP over the next three years.

