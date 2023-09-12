Greece | Six people died in a clash between criminal gangs near Athens

The victims were found in the coastal town of Artemis, more than 35 kilometers east of Athens.

Six one person has been killed in a shooting incident near Athens in Greece, the police said on Monday. The victims were found in the coastal town of Artemis, more than 35 kilometers east of Athens.

According to the police, the mass killing is related to organized crime.

There have been several organized crime-related bloodbaths in Greece in recent months. According to the Greek press, they are related to the fight against fuel smuggling by criminal gangs. However, Monday’s clash was the bloodiest in a long time.

In July, two people were shot dead with an assault rifle in the Korydallos area of ​​Athens.