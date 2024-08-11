A major fire broke out north of Athens on Sunday, sending clouds of smoke into the Greek capital, a fire department spokesman told Greek Radio. “The flames are rising more than 25 meters,” he said, adding that 19 firefighting planes and around 500 firefighters were deployed in the region around the small village of Varnavas. The Civil Protection Ministry sent a text message to residents of the affected region to leave their homes. The large fire is raging about 30 kilometers north of the capital. Greek media reported that some people suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital. Initially, tourist facilities were not at risk, they added. Meteorologists and the Civil Protection Ministry repeatedly warned over the weekend that due to the extreme drought and strong winds around the Aegean, even the smallest fire could turn into a major blaze in a matter of minutes. The ministry has published a map showing that the highest level of fire risk is in the region around Athens and much of central Greece.

Several villages and towns in the Varnavas and Marathon area were evacuated. Footage broadcast on Greek television showed hundreds of residents being rescued accompanied by fire engines and police. Shortly before sunset, 15 firefighting planes and 11 helicopters were still in action, according to firefighters. “It will be a long night,” an officer told reporters at the scene. According to Greek media, many people inhaled smoke and were taken to hospital. It was initially unclear how many homes were destroyed or damaged. Greek TV stations reported seeing dozens of houses on fire. In some cases, there were fights between residents and police. Many people refused to leave their homes despite the approaching flames and tried to save their belongings.