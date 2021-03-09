Athena (AFP) The outbreak of the “Covid-19” epidemic has awakened nostalgia in Christophoros Xenus for what he misses most in London, that is, the Greek sun from which he moved away with his move to Britain, and he took advantage of the opportunity to work from a distance to spend months in Greece seeking to benefit from Pandemic to reverse the brain drain.

The 36-year-old risk manager left his home country in his early twenties for Britain with the aim of completing his studies, gaining professional experience abroad and returning home.

However, this did not materialize, as the decade-long economic crisis erupted in Greece leading to the loss of thousands of jobs.

The first wave of “Corona”

But during the first wave of the Coronavirus, Cynos took advantage of remote work to return to Greece for three months, feeling homesick.

“I worked for three months from Athens and the Greek islands, and enjoyed the weather, the quality of life, and returning home,” he told AFP.

With thousands of employees like Xenus able to work remotely, Greece sees an opportunity to bring back some of the brains the country has lost over the past decade.

“We want you to come back,” Alex Batelis, chief economic adviser to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said at the recent “Delphi” forum, which was held virtually.

“Open offices, create new companies, or move part of your business to Greece,” he added. We have the sun and technology, and we are by your side. ”

Deflation and unemployment

Around 500,000 people immigrated during the Greek crisis. The economy shrank by a quarter and unemployment rose to 28 percent. Since then, job conditions have improved but unemployment is still more than twice the EU and Eurozone average.

The migration of half a million people has cost the Greek economy more than 15 billion euros, according to a report issued by the Greek Authority for the Quality of Higher Education.

According to a survey conducted by the consultancy firm ICAP, about 90 percent of those who left were university graduates, and 64 percent of them had a postgraduate degree.

Tax incentives

The government offers a major tax incentive for people returning to Greece from abroad, which is a 50 percent exemption on income earned in the country over the next seven years.

Ksenus noted that taxes are one of the major problems that still keep Greeks abroad, and the new low tax policy will be a great incentive for their return.

“I want to go back,” he added. I know that the salary will not be the same, but I do not want to offer a big bargain that does not make sense at the professional level. ”

However, there are other major problems that must be addressed: low salaries, state bureaucracy, and slow and expensive internet service.

According to a study by the European Union Foundation to Improve Living and Working Conditions, Greece lags far behind the European average in creating high-quality jobs with good financial gains and prospects.

Greece is also among the worst-performing countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in employing higher education graduates between the ages of 25 and 64.

Scholars return

However, some Greeks began to return.

At the medical school in Athens, dozens of scientists have returned to their homeland and so far they have not regretted it.

“Unbelievable things happen in Greece,” said Ioana Morquiotti, a 29-year-old PhD student in biology. “The country does not lack brains or capabilities.”

“Everything is happening more slowly because of the Greek bureaucracy,” she added.

Morquote worked as part of a team that created a rapid test for the Coronavirus. They hope a Greek company will soon begin large-scale production, allowing Greece to become more independent in terms of testing.

All team members completed part of their studies or spent part of their careers abroad.

“Our work shows that Greece can be a leader in research as well,” said Neville Lajobati, a 37-year-old researcher in biology and nanomedicine. It may be more difficult for the Greek researcher, as he has to do all the logistics by himself and lacks the infrastructure, but this can be done, and it is a sector in which our country can thrive. ”