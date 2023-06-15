Greece continues Thursday the search for survivors of the sinking of a ship overloaded with migrants in the Ionian Sea, in which at least 78 people died.

In a country shocked by one of the worst shipwrecks in recent years, the Greek Supreme Court ordered the opening of a judicial investigation to know the reasons for the tragedy.

One day after the disaster, two patrol boats, a helicopter and six other vessels patrol the waters west of the Peloponnese peninsula, one of the deepest parts of the Mediterranean.

However, the possibility of finding survivors of the shipwreck is diminishing, the Greek authorities announced on Thursday. “Things are difficult. As time goes by, the chances diminish,” a spokeswoman for the Greek Coast Guard told Efe.

The coastguards indicated that they have recovered 78 bodies from the tragedy that occurred on Wednesday, for which Greece declared three days of mourning. Previously, the coast guard had reported 79 bodies recovered.

A Greek navy frigate will dock on Thursday with the bodies, according to the coast guard. “It could be the worst maritime tragedy in recent years in

Greece,” said Stella Nanou, of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), to public television ERT.

(Also read: Why does Europe welcome Greece’s harsh position on migration?)

Fishing boat with a large number of migrants sailing in international waters, near the Peloponnese. See also The Mediterranean, the deadliest route for migrants (4/5) - France 24

So far, 104 people have been rescued alive, but hundreds more are feared missing. According to testimonies from the survivors collected by the Greek media, around 100 minors were inside the boat, as well as many women, while most of the men traveled on the outer deck of the fishing boat.

Government spokesman Ilias Siakantaris said on Wednesday that, according to unconfirmed reports, there were up to 750 people on board the fishing boat.

(You can read: Migration: This is how you can get the European Union passport)

“We don’t know what’s in store (…) but we know that many traffickers lock people up to maintain control,” Siakantaris told ERT.

A survivor told hospital doctors in the port of Kalamata that he saw hundreds of children in the hold of the ship.

Greek coast guards transport the bodies of migrants who died after the shipwreck.

“The fishing boat was 25-30 meters long. Its deck was full of people and we assumed that the interior was just as full,” coast guard spokesman Nikolaos Alexiou told ERT.

The European border agency Frontex detected the vessel on Tuesday afternoon, but the passengers “refused help,” according to an earlier statement from the Greek port authorities.

According to them, at the time of the shipwreck, none of the people on board had a life jacket.

Everything indicates that the ship left Libya for Italy, according to the authorities. The survivors are mostly from Syria (47), Egypt (43) and Pakistan (12), the coast guard said.

They remain for the moment in a port warehouse in Kalamata for identification and interview with the Greek authorities, who are trying to identify a possible human smuggler.

The survivors are currently being held in a port warehouse in Kalamata for identification.

A poor-quality image released by the coast guard shows a blue fishing boat clearly in disrepair and laden with people massed from stem to stern. Even on the roof of the cabin there were people.

The ship’s engine failed shortly before 2300 GMT on Tuesday and it capsized some 87 km from Pylos in the Ionian Sea, said government spokesman Ilias Siakantaris, who indicated that it took 10 to 15 minutes to sink.

(Also: Boris Johnson lied to Parliament about ‘Partygate’: keys to the investigation)

This Wednesday is the most serious tragedy so far this year in the Ionian Sea and in the entire Mediterranean, but according to the Red Cross it may even be an unprecedented migratory tragedy.

At least 26,924 migrants have died or disappeared in the Mediterranean since 2014, almost half of the 56,000 victims registered worldwide, according to statistics from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) recalled on Thursday.

Shipwreck survivors in front of a warehouse in the port of Kalamata. See also Why does the water in the drain go faster at the end?

According to the Missing Migrants Project that IOM, one of the United Nations agencies, has maintained since 2014, the Mediterranean route remains the most dangerous, above those of Africa (12,646 victims), America (7,846), East Asia (5,528), the Middle East (2,136) and the rest of Europe (1,013).

(Keep reading: This is the form for the family reunification process with the United States)

Within the Mediterranean, the most dangerous route is the central one (from the coasts of Libya, Tunisia and countries close to Malta or Italy), with 21,287 deaths and disappeared in nine years, followed by the western one (mainly towards Spain), with 3,331 victims.

In third place is the eastern one, in which the main destination is Greece and the victims since 2014 are 2,292, according to data that still do not take into account the at least 79 deaths in the disaster on Wednesday.

So far this year on the Mediterranean routes there have been at least 1,166 deaths and disappearances, a figure that raises fears that by the end of the year figures similar to those of last year (2,406 victims) will be reached, while the deadliest year It was 2016, with at least 5,136 dead and missing.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE