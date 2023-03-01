The Greek Prime Minister, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, revealed the causes of the tragic train accident that took place in the country today, Wednesday, and resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
“Human error was behind the train collision,” Mitsotakis said.
The prime minister went to the scene of the accident while declaring three days of mourning, pledging that his government would make “all efforts to uncover the causes of this tragedy.”
On Wednesday, Greek Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Kostas Karamanlis announced his resignation in the wake of the accident that killed at least 36 people.
“This is what I feel,” the minister said in his resignation letter.
A police source said that the director of the “Larissa” station in the center of the country, a town not far from the scene of the accident, was arrested on Wednesday. The station director is being prosecuted for “negligence homicide” and causing “bodily injury.”
Government spokesman Yiannis Economou said the two trains had been traveling on the same track “for several kilometres”.
He explained that the passenger train, which was carrying 342 passengers and a crew of ten, was making a trip between the capital, Athens, and the city of “Thessaloniki” in the northeast of the country, while a freight train was making the same trip in the opposite direction.
“The death toll has now risen to 36,” Vassilis Vathrakoyannis, a spokesman for the fire brigade, told reporters, adding that operations were still underway to remove the passengers still trapped in the damaged carriages.
