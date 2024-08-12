Greece | Residents of several villages have left their homes due to wildfires in Greece – the prime minister cut short his vacation

Greece|A total of hundreds of people have fled the villages. The terrain is now very dry in Greece.

In Greece the authorities have ordered evacuations in the area of ​​the historic city of Marathon due to a wildfire, says the fire department.

Local residents have been ordered to evacuate towards the beach town of Nea Makri. The city of Marathonas is currently located in the area of ​​Marathon, about 40 kilometers east of the capital Athens.

In addition, residents of at least eight villages near Athens have left their homes. A total of hundreds of people have fled the villages.

Several wildfires raged in Greece on Sunday. At the same time, the authorities warned that the intense heat and strong winds of the beginning of the week will create favorable conditions for the spread of fires and new fires.

Prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis interrupted his vacation due to the wildfires and returned to Athens on Sunday evening to deal with the situation.

By Sunday afternoon, rescue authorities had brought under control or extinguished more than 30 of the 40 wildfires that had started in the previous day.

“The situation is still dangerous because the fire is raging in an area where there are houses,” the spokesperson of the fire department Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said and said that the fires had already caused damage.

According to Vathrakogiannis, strong winds spread the flames at high speed.

The flames of the fire raging in the city of Varnavas, more than 30 kilometers from Athens, were at their worst 25 meters high, and the fire spread so much smoke that the view in Athens glowed red for a moment on Sunday afternoon.

Terrain is very dry, as June and July were the warmest in Greece since reliable measurement data began to be collected in 1960.

Greek minister responsible for civil protection Vassilis Kikilias had warned on Saturday that half the country was under a wildfire warning due to high temperatures, gusty winds and drought.

Scientists warn that man-made fossil fuel emissions are exacerbating the length, frequency and intensity of heat waves around the world.

According to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, rising temperatures lead to longer wildfire seasons and the expansion of areas burned by blazes.