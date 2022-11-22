Wednesday, November 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Greece: rescue operation of a ship with about 500 migrants on board

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 22, 2022
in World
0


close

Trapped in the Greek islands

Life jackets that were left behind by migrants heading to Greece, in May 2018.

Photo:

Robin Hammond/Witness Change

Life jackets that were left behind by migrants heading to Greece, in May 2018.

Two Italian cargo ships, an oil tanker and two fishing boats were helping, the source said.

The Greek coast guard announced on Tuesday a rescue operation of a fishing vessel with hundreds of migrants on board, which was in danger southwest of the island of Crete.

See also  President of Honduras attributes migration to the USA to "difficult conditions"

(Also read: Russia and Ukraine exchange accusations for war crimes)

The Greek coast guard announced on Tuesday a rescue operation of a fishing vessel with hundreds of migrants on board, which was in distress southwest of the island of Crete.

“The emergency call said there were 400-500 people on board,” a coast guard spokeswoman told AFP, adding that the operation was hampered by strong winds.

“They can see the ship, it is adrift, there are a large number of people on board,” he added. The coast guard said they received the distress call after midnight Monday.

Two Italian cargo ships, an oil tanker and two fishing boats were helping, the source said.

Due to increased patrols by the Greek coast guard and the EU border agency Frontex in the Aegean Sea, migrant smugglers are increasingly using the longer and more dangerous route south of Crete, Greek authorities said.

“80% of the flows from Turkey go directly to Italy,” Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi told Skai TV last week.

See also  Russia and Ukraine advance in dialogue while Russian attacks intensify

AFP

More news

‘The important thing is to remove the dead from the war’: corpse collectors
Ukraine: Kremlin accuses kyiv of attacks on Zaporizhia atomic power station

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Greece #rescue #operation #ship #migrants #board

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

World Cup, not just Argentina-Saudi Arabia: the 5 most sensational defeats in history

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.