Greece: rescue operation of a ship with about 500 migrants on board

Life jackets that were left behind by migrants heading to Greece, in May 2018.
Robin Hammond/Witness Change
Life jackets that were left behind by migrants heading to Greece, in May 2018.

November 22, 2022, 09:40 AM

(Also read: Russia and Ukraine exchange accusations for war crimes)
The Greek coast guard announced on Tuesday a rescue operation of a fishing vessel with hundreds of migrants on board, which was in distress southwest of the island of Crete.
“The emergency call said there were 400-500 people on board,” a coast guard spokeswoman told AFP, adding that the operation was hampered by strong winds.
“They can see the ship, it is adrift, there are a large number of people on board,” he added. The coast guard said they received the distress call after midnight Monday.
Two Italian cargo ships, an oil tanker and two fishing boats were helping, the source said.
Due to increased patrols by the Greek coast guard and the EU border agency Frontex in the Aegean Sea, migrant smugglers are increasingly using the longer and more dangerous route south of Crete, Greek authorities said.
“80% of the flows from Turkey go directly to Italy,” Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi told Skai TV last week.
AFP
November 22, 2022, 09:40 AM
