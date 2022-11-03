President Sakellaropoulou: Greece does not recognize the entry of new regions into Russia

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, during a press conference following talks in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, announced Athens’ refusal to recognize the entry of new territories into Russia. This is reported RIA News.

Sakellaropoulou also noted that Greece has supported and fully implements all packages of EU sanctions against Russia.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba said that Greece began to transfer military equipment to the republic. He noted that the BMP-1 “will instantly increase the combat capability and defense capability” of the country.

Referendums on joining Russia were held in the LPR and DPR, as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions from September 23 to 27. On September 30, in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed agreements on the admission of new regions to the Russian Federation.