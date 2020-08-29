European countries continue with restrictions on Spain, where this Friday the Ministry of Health notified 3,829 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Due to this poor evolution of the pandemic in our country, the Greek Government has decided to ban flights to and from Catalonia, including the city of Barcelona, From next monday.

The Undersecretary of State for Civil Protection of Greece, Nikos Jardalias has been in charge of notifying that as of midnight on August 31, no more flights to and from Catalonia could be made, due to the large increase in cases of the virus in this autonomous community.

Likewise, Greece will extend until September 19th the Obligation to submit a negative PCR test to travelers who want to enter the country from the rest of Spain. This measure is similar for inhabitants traveling from Belgium, Bulgaria, Romania, Malta, Sweden, Albania, North Macedonia and the United Arab Emirates.

For its part, Netherlands gets off this blacklist Thanks to the improvement of epidemiological conditions in the country, those flying from its airports to Greece will no longer have to present a negative test.

Local restrictions

The increase in infections in the Hellenic country, especially during the last month, has forced to impose restrictions also at local level. The health authorities have decided to impose measures similar to those of the first phases of deconfinement in the Zante islands, in the Ionian, and Lesbos, in the Aegean Sea. In this way, from this Sunday there are prohibited the public celebrations, a limit of nine people in all public and private meetings and the use of the mask is generalized for open and closed spaces.

In the last count of cases this Friday, Greece recorded 270 new positives in the last day. In total, since the pandemic began in February, the country has accumulated 9,800 cases and 259 deaths.

Bolivia opens its border with Spain

While Spain is considered a risk zone for many countries, Bolivia has announced that will resume regular passenger and cargo flights as of September 1 with Spain and the United States, as the first step in the reopening of their airspace five months after starting the quarantine.

The interim Minister of Public Works, Iván Arias, detailed in a telematic conference that the international flights is it so enabled “for all people” who want to get to Bolivia, even for a visit or tourism, since until now they were only allowed for nationals and residents. Of course, passengers must meet a “minimum requirement”, which is to present a negative COVID-19 test “not more than seven days old”, he indicated. Although the country no longer requires fourteen days of quarantine upon arrival in the country.