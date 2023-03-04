Massive protests erupt in Greece after train derailment

Large-scale rallies were held in Greece after the collapse of two trains on the Athens-Thessaloniki railway. This is reported TASS.

It is noted that the protests broke out at the office of the Hellenic Train company, which serves the entire railway system. Its leadership is accused of “criminal negligence”, which caused many victims.

The action, held in Athens, was attended by about 700 people. The audience chanted: “This crime will not be forgotten, we will become the voice of all the dead.”

The rally participants accused the company of the absence of a light signaling system and automatic train traffic control on the railway sections.

Earlier, the head of the station of the Greek city of Larisa, who was arrested for the derailment of two trains, pleaded guilty to the incident. He said that he sent a passenger train on the same track as a freight train coming from Katerini. According to ERT, the man is 56 years old and started his job a month ago.

On the night of March 1, freight and passenger trains collided in the Greek city of Tempi. According to the Greek fire service, 57 people died as a result of the collision.