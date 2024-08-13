The fire broke out north of Athens on Sunday afternoon and quickly developed into the largest forest fire of the year in Greece. According to experts, this is the first time a major fire has ever come so close to the capital. On Monday afternoon, the flames were only about eleven kilometers from the city center.

At times, the fire brigade was battling the flames, fanned by strong winds, in an area of ​​around 200 square kilometres, the length of which the authorities said was almost 30 kilometres. Thousands of people had to leave their homes, some buildings were destroyed by the flames, and several firefighters were injured. According to the newspaper Kathimerini, some hospitals also had to be evacuated – including a children’s clinic in Penteli.

According to the report, the civil protection agency issued a new statement on Monday evening, according to which the emergency services are now concentrating primarily on the fires in Daou Pentelis, Palea, Nea Penteli, Dionyssos, Vrilissia and Afidnes. Several countries have sent relief workers to Greece: in addition to hundreds of firefighters, dozens of fire engines as well as firefighting planes and helicopters have been dispatched.

