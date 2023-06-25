There is a party atmosphere on Friday night at the closing campaign rally of New Democracy, Greece’s main right-wing party. Horns, flares, national flags and, above all, smiles abound. The party leader and outgoing prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, 55, has been warning for several weeks that the ballot boxes are still empty and must be filled this Sunday. He pretends that no one trusts. A total of 9.9 million Greeks, out of a census of 10.4 million inhabitants, have been called to the polls. Voting began this Sunday at seven in the morning, one hour less in mainland Spain, and is scheduled to end at seven in the afternoon. These are the second legislative elections that the country is holding in a period of five weeks.

New Democracy won the general elections on May 21 with 40.79% of the votes, the biggest difference since 1974 with respect to the second party, the leftist Syriza, led by Alexis Tsipras. No one expected such a massive victory, but that result was not enough to rule alone for four more years. So instead of forming a coalition executive, Mitsotakis called new elections. This time, the elections are governed by the electoral law approved by New Democracy in 2020, which contemplates the bonus of up to 50 seats for the party with the most votes. The conservative leader sees it within reach to obtain half plus one of the 300 deputies in Parliament. He is only one step away. That is why he summons his followers this Friday, in the Athenian square of Syntagma: “We need strength to finish what we have started.”

Gone are the times when Tsipras governed (2015-2019), when the troika (European Commission, European Central Bank and IMF) imposed strict authority policies on him. Now, Mitsotakis is emerging as a clear favorite.

The professor of Political Science at the University of Macedonia, Nikos Marantzidis, maintains from Thessaloniki, via email, that in Greece there are three types of right. “First, the traditional, conservative, Christian Democrat, slightly anti-Western,” the strongest in rural areas. Second, the neoliberal, cosmopolitan and pro-American right wing that worships the market, that represents the middle and upper classes, which is that of Mitsotakis. And finally, a racist and profoundly anti-Western extreme right, epitomized by the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, now disbanded for being a criminal organization.

Various formations are fighting to cover a space to the right of New Democracy. And they do it with strong doses of nationalism and religion, very present in the country. In public schools the day begins with a common prayer in the courtyard before going to class. That is what Niki, a new ultra-conservative party that, with 2.92% of the vote, was about to break into Parliament last May, wants. The electoral law sets the cut at 3%.

Niki presents a program that combines Christian fundamentalism, anti-immigration, anti-communism and pro-Putin positions. It is led by the theologian Dimitris Natsios, who surrounded himself with several ultra-Orthodox priests at the end of his campaign. But the majority of the Orthodox hierarchy is not comfortable with the presence of priests at rallies and has explicitly disassociated itself from the new party.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Professor Marantzidis explains that Mitsotakis’s success consists in exploiting “the left’s inability to convince that it can govern coherently and effectively.” The professor believes that, “by presenting himself as a technocratic prime minister who runs the country like a manager,” Mitsotakis manages to influence a broader right-wing electorate than the traditional one.

Does this mean that Greece has clearly become a right-wing country? A highly trusted collaborator of Mitsotakis, who requests anonymity, explains that answering yes to that question would not be appropriate. He explains that Mitsotakis has taken the lead on issues not traditionally seen as center-right, such as “the green agenda and the rights of the most vulnerable.” He also points out that he has bolstered national pride through his “economic achievements, after a ruinous decade” and the signing of various international agreements. Among them, he highlights the definition of maritime borders with Italy and Egypt and defense agreements with France and the United States.

Regarding one of the most serious crises suffered by the Government, the train accident in the municipality of Tempe, where 57 people died on February 28, the Mitsotakis adviser, points out: “The causes that caused this tragedy come from afar , although the prime minister assumed his share of responsibility. But when it comes to solving the problems of our rail network, the Greeks know that Mitsotakis is the most capable person in Greece, regardless of ideological reasons.”

The keys to a possible victory

Mitsotakis arrives at the polls this Sunday with the promise of finishing the work of modernizing the country and without giving up his firmness against immigration. When several attendees at the rally are asked what are the keys to a possible victory for Mitsotakis, they all agree: “Stability and economic growth.” Dimitris, a bank executive who prefers to give only his first name, adds a couple of reasons: foreign policy and being “tight against illegal immigration.” He assures that “with Syriza there were refugee camps with 20,000 migrants on some small islands” and that Mitsotakis has “solved the problem”.

The deputy Konstantinos Kyranakis, 36, adds another key in perfect English: “The prime minister has kept his promises.” Several acquaintances ask him to pose with them in a photo. They wear pastel-toned shirts with three undone buttons and designer sneakers or loafers.

Anna Ligouri is an entrepreneur who runs a computer company with 200 employees. She assures that her workers “breathe easy knowing that she is going to win Mitsotakis.” Elpidoforos Papanikolopulos, also a 41-year-old bank executive, believes that “Mitsotakis has occupied the entire center and has not only changed the political scene, but the mentality of this country. That is why he votes for people on the left ”. Where does this strategy leave the most right wing of the party, personified by former ministers Adonis Georgiadis or Thanos Plevris? Papanikolopulos shrugs and sarcastically responds, “And what can they do but accept it?”

Several priests attend the closing rally of the Niki (ultra-conservative) party, in Athens, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Yorgos Karahalis (AP)

The Hellenic economy grew 8.4% in 2021 and 5.9% in 2022, well above the European Union average. The public debt fell 35 points with respect to the gross domestic product in two years; during the pandemic it was at 206% and currently represents 171% of GDP, according to the Efe agency.

Mitsotakis places the economy at the center of his electoral message. Theodoros Skylakakis has been one of the most responsible in this field. He is number two for New Democracy on the list for Parliament. He served as alternate minister of Fiscal Policy, a position that has no equivalent in Spain and that would be located between minister and secretary of State. Skylakakis defines the government’s economic policy as follows: “We are fiscally conservative, we meet fiscal targets, while the economic incentives are very liberal and social policy is quite social democratic.”

There are also those who believe that Mitsotakis has been the great beneficiary in Greece of what is known as “the Juncker curse”, in reference to the phrase about austerity that the former president of the European Commission, the Luxembourgish conservative Jean -Claude Juncker: “We know what to do, but we don’t know how to be re-elected after doing it.” The defenders of this thesis argue that Tsipras applied the demands imposed by the troika… and Mitsotakis has been reaping the fruits since 2019.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.