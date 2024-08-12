GThe government ordered new evacuations near Athens on Monday due to wildfires, despite “superhuman” efforts to contain the flames that are rapidly approaching the capital.

The authorities of Chalandri, one of the main agglomerations northwest of Athens, with 70,000 inhabitants, They asked that the neighborhoods closest to the fires, which broke out on Sunday, be evacuated.

“Due to the direction of the wind, we decided on a preventive evacuation (…) The fire is very close,” he told public broadcaster ERT.

Civil protection authorities ordered the evacuation of at least five towns early in the morning, after hundreds of people had to evacuate at least eight villages in the area on Sunday.

Two hospitals, one for children and one for the military, had to be evacuated and patients transferred to other facilities in Penteli, about 15 kilometres northeast of Athens.

“Civil protection forces fought hard throughout the night, but despite superhuman efforts, the fire continues to spread rapidly,” firefighters spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis told reporters.

Residents of the historic town of Marathon, 40 kilometres east of Athens and home to 7,000 people, were evacuated overnight to the coastal town of Nea Makri.

“We are facing a biblical catastrophe. Our entire municipality is engulfed in flames,” the mayor of the city, Stergios Tsirkas, told Skai television.

According to public broadcaster ERT, the fire front has already stretched for more than 30 kilometres and some flames are over 25 metres high.

Firefighters battle blazes in the town of Marathon, Greece. Photo:EFE

High temperatures and gusts of wind in Greece

“Forest fires are near you. Follow the instructions of the authorities,” wrote the civil protection in messages sent to residents in the area, with details of where to evacuate.

Authorities have opened the OAKA Olympic stadium in northern Athens to accommodate thousands of displaced people. Two firefighters were injured and 13 civilians were hospitalized for respiratory problems, according to the fire department spokesman.

Authorities have deployed 670 firefighters and 183 vehicles. Thirty-two aircraft have been flying over the area since morning.

“We are all working tirelessly,” Marinos Peristeropoulos, a firefighter deployed in Grammatiko, one of the most difficult areas, told AFP. “The fire spread very quickly because of the strong wind.”

Faced with the cloud of smoke that could be seen in Athens, the Union of Pulmonologists urged residents to avoid exercising outdoors, and pregnant women and frail people to limit their outings.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis cut short his holiday and returned to the capital on Sunday evening to deal with the crisis.

Fires in Greece. Photo:AFP

The stories of those affected

Every year, numerous fires ravage parts of Greece.

But the situation is particularly worrying this year, after the warmest winter on record and the earliest heat wave in history.

Temperatures of up to 39°C are expected for Monday, with gusts of wind up to 50 km/h.

The country receives many tourists in the summer and the heat has forced the Acropolis to close during the hottest hours on several occasions.

Greece’s civil protection minister warned on Saturday that half of the country was at high risk of fires until at least August 15 due to high temperatures, gusts of wind and drought.

Giorgos Tsevas, a 48-year-old resident of Polydendri, a village near the fire front whose name means “many trees” in Greek, was desperate on Sunday. “Everything is burning. I had 200 olive trees and they have all disappeared,” he lamented.

Scientists say climate change is making extreme weather events such as heat waves more frequent and intense.

According to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, rising temperatures are lengthening the wildfire season and increasing the areas burned worldwide.

Other parts of Europe are also experiencing high temperatures. Italy, hit by one of the worst droughts in more than 50 years, is expected to record temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius in Rome on Monday. In the south of the Netherlands, temperatures will reach 25 degrees Celsius.

A person evacuates in his car after the fires in Greece. Photo:AFP

Portugal fights a second fire near the border with Zamora after stabilizing another



Meanwhile, Portugal is battling a second fire on Monday in the Braganza area, in the Montesinho natural park, near the border with Zamora (Spain), where 239 personnel, 80 vehicles and seven aircraft are involved in extinguishing the fire.

A source from the Portuguese Civil Protection in Braganza told EFE that in parallel the authorities are working to put out the embers of the fire that broke out on Saturday in the Vimioso area, which spread to Zamora over the weekend.

The source added that 236 personnel, 64 vehicles and six aircraft are working to extinguish the fire.

In principle, there is no risk to the population in any of these fires since they are far from inhabited areas.

The source did not specify how many hectares had been burned in either case and said he had no information on the spread of the fire from Vimioso to Spain.

The head of the Environment Service of the Junta de Castilla y León in Zamora, Manuel Moreno, said that the fire, which started four kilometres from Alcañices, developed very quickly on Sunday afternoon, when it acquired a front of “many kilometres” and its extinction was complicated by strong and changing wind gusts.

The work of the Spanish media on Monday morning focused on monitoring hot spots in anticipation of possible reactivations.

The fire crossed the border at 11:35 p.m. on Sunday and was declared level one five minutes later.

On Friday, Portugal’s Civil Protection issued a warning of a “very high to maximum” risk of forest fires due to the “hot and dry” weather, noting that there is danger in inland areas, both in the north and centre of the country, as well as in the Algarve in the south.

Heatwave in the UK

As the UK faces the hottest day of the year on Monday, with temperatures expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius, health authorities have urged the elderly and most vulnerable to take precautions.

The country’s Health Safety Agency has issued a heat warning for central and southern England, which will last until Wednesday.

However, temperatures are not expected to exceed 40 degrees, as occurred on July 19, 2022, considered the highest day ever recorded in the United Kingdom, according to meteorologists.

Bureau of Meteorology weather expert Craig Snell told reporters today was “a very humid day, so it will feel quite uncomfortable.”

The office has recommended that people keep their curtains closed during daylight hours.

After today’s intense heat from southern Europe, thunderstorms and torrential rain will continue on Tuesday in Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England.

RAC spokeswoman Alice Simpson advised drivers that to prepare for any eventuality, “it’s a good idea to carry a few essential items with you, such as plenty of water and food, sunscreen, an umbrella for shade and a power bank and cable to keep your mobile phone fully charged.”

“Those driving vehicles without air conditioning should consider postponing any non-essential car travel until tomorrow,” he added.