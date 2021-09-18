By Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece opened a new detention camp for migrants on Saturday on the island of Samos, near Turkey, and said other new facilities will come in the coming months as the country tightens its migration policy.

The minister who opened the camp said the facility would offer “lost dignity” to those seeking protection. Aid groups said the new camp, which will house asylum seekers and people to be deported, looked more like a prison with a fence covered with barbed wire.

The Mediterranean country was at the forefront of Europe’s migration crisis in 2015 and 2016, when it received a million refugees fleeing war and poverty from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, arriving mainly via Turkey.

The number of refugees arriving in the country has since dropped, but with thousands of asylum seekers still detained in Greece, the conservative government that took power in 2019 has toughened its stance on migration.

He has built one about 40km in the Evros region, on the Turkish border, and launched a European Union-wide tender this summer to build two facilities on the islands of Samos and Lesbos to replace previously overcrowded camps.

