A closed reception center for migrants was opened in Greece on Saturday, international news agencies report. The camp is located on the island of Samos and is the first of five closed refugee camps to be opened in the country in the coming months. The other four will be on Leros, Lesvos, Kos and Chios. On these islands, many migrants – mainly from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan – set their first foot on EU soil via Turkey.

The new camp is surrounded by barbed wire, has its own prison and is guarded with cameras, X-ray scanners and magnetic doors. Only people with an electronic pass are allowed in; in the evening and at night the gates remain closed. The shelters were built with EU money, following a critical report by the Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) late last year. The CPT described the Greek reception of migrants therein as ‘inhumane’.

The Greek government says living conditions in the new camps will be much better than in the old ones. Last year, the Moria refugee camp burned down on Lesvos, causing 13,000 people to lose their shelter. The camp was originally intended for six thousand refugees.

Human rights organizations

Dozens of human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, are not happy with the closed camps. They fear the new shelters will limit emergency services’ access to asylum seekers and “increase the damaging effect of incarceration on people’s mental health.”

“Asylum seekers deserve protection. They are not criminals or a risk to the community, they are people who need help. We think the camps should be open,” Mireille Girard of the UN Refugee Agency told AFP.



