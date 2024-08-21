Greece has announced that it will provide emergency compensation totaling millions of euros to hundreds of families and businesses affected by a fire that killed a woman and burned 10,000 hectares near Athens, according to what was reported today by international media.

The fire started on August 11 near the town of Varnavas, 35 kilometres (22 miles) from the capital Athens, and within a day had reached the city’s northern suburbs on the slopes of Mount Penteli.

So far, inspections have identified about 146 severely damaged homes and 31 businesses that were also affected.

According to a statement from the Greek Finance Ministry, the authorities will provide up to 150,000 euros to families, 80% from government aid and 20% from interest-free loans, and up to 500,000 euros to ruined businesses.

The Greek government will hold a parliamentary debate next month on its handling of the recent wildfire season.

The European Commission also announced that it is currently activating a system for European countries to help Greece combat the raging forest fires there.