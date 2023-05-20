Saturday, May 20, 2023
Greece | NY Times: Coast Guard returned asylum seekers to the middle of the ocean

May 20, 2023
in World Europe
Greece | NY Times: Coast Guard returned asylum seekers to the middle of the ocean

The video material obtained by The New York Times and the interviews conducted by the magazine paint a dark picture of Greece’s asylum practices.

Austrian video footage collected by an aid worker shows how the Greek Coast Guard takes a group of asylum seekers out to sea and leaves them on a ferry to their own devices.

US media The New York Times verified the accuracy of the videos and interviewed 11 asylum seekers who had been left at sea by the Coast Guard.

“When they put us on the inflatable dinghy, they did it without pity,” a 27-year-old from Somalia Marry Hassan Aden told The New York Times.

Aden had her six-month-old baby with her in the boat.

Multi Asylum seekers trying to get to Europe first arrive in Greece.

Greece has complained on several occasions that it bears too much responsibility for asylum seekers arriving in Europe. The country has also denied treating asylum seekers badly.

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis defended his government’s “tough but fair” immigration policies in the run-up to the upcoming election last week and boasted that the number of “illegal immigrants” had dropped by 90 percent, the NY Times reports.

The Greek government did not respond to requests for comment from the NY Times regarding the activities of its coast guard.

The European Commission’s spokesperson responsible for immigration commented on the material collected by the newspaper, saying that Greece must comply with the asylum rules of the European Union and international law, according to which everyone has the right to asylum processing.

The Commission promised to take the matter to the Greek authorities.

Coast Guard after leaving the asylum seekers in the middle of the Aegean Sea, the rubber boat continued drifting southeast towards the Turkish coast.

From there, the Turkish Coast Guard picked up the asylum seekers and took them to a detention center in Izmir, Turkey.

