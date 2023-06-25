Greece | New parliamentary elections will be held in Greece today, just over a month after the previous ones

The position of ex-prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is considered strong even in the repeat elections.

in Greece new parliamentary elections will be held today, Sunday, about a month after the previous elections.

The election was won by the then sitting Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis conservative party. Mitsotakis decided to hold new elections after his party failed to win enough seats to form an absolute majority in the country’s parliament.

Second in the election came the left-wing party Syriza.

Any None of Greece’s three ruling parties have expressed their desire to form a coalition government.

Mitsotakis’s position is considered strong even in the repeat elections. He has campaigned especially on the economic growth of Greece and the return of tourism after the pandemic years. His popularity has been weakened by the train accident that took place in February, which claimed the lives of 57 people, and the rising prices due to inflation.