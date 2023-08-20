It’s fire alarm again in Greece. Seven villages in the Evros region in the north-east of the country were evacuated today following a large forest fire near the city of Alexandroupolis. The first evacuation order was sent this morning to the villages of Nipsa, Aetochori and Pefka, followed by another message, sent around 4 pm, urging the evacuation of the villages of Loutros, Agnantia, Aristino and Doriko, reports the Greek newspaper “Kathimerini”.

According to firefighters, there is currently no immediate danger but, as is usual with fires in the area, strong winds and smoke are making it difficult for nearby residents. Authorities also closed the Egnatia highway in both directions up to the Alexandroupolis industrial zone junction due to thick smoke.